Blues Traveler thanks Winona police, rescue workers for help after bus accident

The band Blues Traveler thanked Winona police and emergency personnel who responded after the band's bus went off the road on its way to Rochester for a show.

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median. Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona MN, Police Department and rescue crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic,” Blues Traveler said in a statement.

No other vehicles were involved. The band and crew sustained minor injuries and have been treated at a local hospital. The crash left them trapped inside the bus before law enforcement and first responders freed them from the vehicle.

The band will perform with co-headline partner JJ Grey & Mofro Friday at Mayo Civic Park in Rochester.

Blues Traveler are on tour in support of their new album Traveler’s Blues that is #1 on the Billboard Blues chart.

