Bluff Bash set for Wednesday

The Bluff Bash, a free event, will be held in Upper Hixon Forest on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.

It is a night filled with games, s’mores and educational booths. There will be opportunities for timed races with ORA Trails around the Pump Track, and UW-L Connect bikes to try.

While listening to the live music provided by Sauna Sessions, food can be purchased from Apothik and Taco Town.

Do you know someone who has contributed great time to our parks and blufflands? Nominate them for the volunteer of the year award. Visit the Bluff Bash Facebook event page to find the link for nominations.

Here is the schedule of activities:

6:15 p.m.: Zoerb Prairie Walk with Friends of the Blufflands

6:15 p.m.: Join River City Running Club on their weekly run

7:15 p.m.: Zoerb Prairie Walk with Friends of the Blufflands

7:30 p.m.: Bluffland Volunteer Award

