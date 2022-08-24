 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bluff Bash will bring hiking, music and s'mores to Hixon Forest on Thursday night

  • 0

Outdoor lovers can enjoy an event in Upper Hixon Forest on Thursday night.

Bluff Bash is a free event happening Aug. 25 from 6-9 p.m. and will feature hiking, live music, food, yard games and other activities.

The event will be hosted at the Upper Hixon Forest Pump Track.

See the activities schedule below:

  • 6:15 p.m. - Hike it Baby, family friendly hike hosted by ORA trails
  • 6:30 p.m. - Group trail run, lead by ORA trails
  • 7:15 p.m. - Zoerb Prairie Walk with Friends of the Blufflands
  • 8 p.m. - Bluffland Volunteer Award presentation

Live music will be provided by Tom Conrad, and food trucks from Apothik and Taco Town.

This event is hosted by the Coulee Region Sierra Club, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, Outdoor Recreation Alliance and Friends of the Blufflands.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at bit.ly/3Ah9jmh.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible moment man rescues buried dog and her puppies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News