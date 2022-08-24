Bluff Bash will bring hiking, music and s'mores to Hixon Forest on Thursday night

Outdoor lovers can enjoy an event in Upper Hixon Forest on Thursday night.

Bluff Bash is a free event happening Aug. 25 from 6-9 p.m. and will feature hiking, live music, food, yard games and other activities.

The event will be hosted at the Upper Hixon Forest Pump Track.

See the activities schedule below:

6:15 p.m. - Hike it Baby, family friendly hike hosted by ORA trails

6:30 p.m. - Group trail run, lead by ORA trails

7:15 p.m. - Zoerb Prairie Walk with Friends of the Blufflands

8 p.m. - Bluffland Volunteer Award presentation

Live music will be provided by Tom Conrad, and food trucks from Apothik and Taco Town.

This event is hosted by the Coulee Region Sierra Club, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, Outdoor Recreation Alliance and Friends of the Blufflands.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at bit.ly/3Ah9jmh.