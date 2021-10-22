Bluff Country Tale Spinners to tell Spooky Stories

Start the Halloween weekend off right with a fright, not for the faint of heart! The Bluff Country Tale Spinners will be telling Spooky Stories on a Dark Night on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

Featured tellers that evening are Gwyn Calvetti, Steve Hardin, Mary Lawrence, Peter Petersilie, Amy Jo Vanarsdall, Terry Visger, and Teri Wachuta. All tellers are members of the Bluff Country Tale Spinners, a local storytelling guild that was started in 1998 by two professors, Phyllis Blackstone and Sara Slayton.

Bluff Country Tale Spinners also produce the annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival which has been entertaining audiences since 2003.

The emcee for Spooky Stories on a Dark Night is Diane Breeser with her companion, Raven. Stories will all be at a “scarier” level so be prepared, this is not for the faint of heart but appropriate for teenagers and teenagers at heart.

Pump House doors open at 7 p.m. and the frights begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, available online at www.thepumphouse.org or by calling the Pump House at 608-785-1434.

Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the Pump House Regional Arts Center, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday noon-4 p.m.

The Pump House requires all who enter the building to wear a face mask. All theater ticket holders must show a valid ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a performance at the Pump House. You can read the Pump House’s full COVID-19 policy at www.thepumphouse.org/our-response-to-covid-19.

Bluff Country Tale Spinners guild members also will tell stories at the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department’s, Pettibone Haunted Mile-Family Fright Night in Pettibone Park on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Featured stories will be a bit lighter and appropriate for young children. Admission is free and families are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items with all donations going to local food pantries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0