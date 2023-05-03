BNSF Railway crews have officially completed all operations on the De Soto freight train derailment as of 6 a.m. Wednesday

Highway 35 is still closed to traffic and may open by Friday, said Jim Hackett, director of Crawford County Emergency Management.

But it could be longer, Hackett cautioned, depending on if the Wisconsin Department of Transportation finds any significant damages to the highway from the heavy machinery that was present throughout the cleanup and repair.

The freight train derailed Thursday, April 27, with multiple cars plunging into the Mississippi River. Two locomotives and 10 cars carrying paint, lithium batteries and oxygen derailed from the tracks in between De Soto and Ferryville.

The BNSF-owned tracks did sustain some damage. Hackett confirmed damage was done to the rail line itself as well as damage to the integrity of the bank.

Contractors from BNSF Railway repaired the rail line and shored up the banks. The tracks reopened Saturday and trains have been running since then.

The cause of the derailment is still undetermined. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is completing an investigation into the incident. Hackett said the agency said it will take at least 30 days to complete the investigation.

Since the incident, BNSF has set up a temporary command center in the area to monitor the elevated river water. The rail company is doing daily inspections while river levels remain high, which is expected to last for another seven days.

BNSF is performing twice daily inspections at locations that are identified for “potential material loss” and installing heavy riprap at those locations, Hackett said.

BNSF will also increase the frequency of the geometry car testing through elevated river levels to twice per month to further monitor track stability.

Crawford County Emergency Management is working with the state emergency management to complete an after-action report, detailing what went well in the response and what could be better.

“Our response was very good,” Hackett said. “But even if we thought this went 100% perfect in response, there is always room for growth. So we’re going to use it as a growing opportunity to better ourselves.”

Thirty agencies responded to the initial accident call last Thursday, many of which serve as local volunteer first-responders.

In 2018, Crawford County held a full scale train derailment training in Prairie du Chien. Hackett said that most of the people who responded to the De Soto derailment were at that training.

“It’s very important to train so you understand what you’re doing before the incident happens,” Hackett said.