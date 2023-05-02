Officials confirmed that rail tracks damaged after a BNSF Railway freight train derailed in De Soto have been repaired and returned to service.

BNSF Railway contractors made repairs and reopened the line Saturday, said BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent.

“They’ve got that all repaired and they’re at full speed already, running rail overnight,” said Craig Thompson, secretary of Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Two locomotives and 10 train cars derailed Thursday, April 27, just south of De Soto. Multiple freight containers on rail cars plunged into the Mississippi River. Crews from Crawford, Vernon and La Crosse counties, along with state and federal agencies, worked around the clock to remove train cars and debris.

Two containers carrying paint drifted down the Mississippi River. La Crosse area marine companies F.J. Robers and J.F. Brennan assisted in the retrieval of those containers as well as any other cars that derailed into the river and riverside clean up.

About 2.5 million pounds of materials were moved to the La Crosse County landfill in the days after the accident.

John Noyes, president of F.J. Robers, said the next step is for BNSF to add additional riprap to the base of the track, which runs along the Mississippi River.

Some residents expressed concern the tracks should not have been open due to high river waters and area flooding. The track is owned by BNSF, which is held to federal standards on how the track must be inspected, when it can run and when it should be shut down.

BNSF or the Federal Rail Administration would be responsible for shutting down the tracks if it was unsafe to operate.

"BNSF was monitoring and inspecting lines through Crawford County during the flood," said Crawford County Emergency Management in a statement.

The Federal Rail Administration is conducting a full investigation into the derailment.

Highway 35, which runs parallel to the track, has been closed from Genoa to Ferryville due to machinery traffic. Crawford County Emergency Services anticipated the highway would reopen Wednesday.