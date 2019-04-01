The move to expand the La Crosse downtown parking assessment district took a step forward Monday after a split vote by the Board of Public Works.
The city’s parking utility recommended extending the boundaries of a district that pays an additional tax for the first time since 2002, with parking utility coordinator James Flottmeyer saying the additional two blocks would keep things fair after the addition of the Pine Street parking ramp and follow the policy set 17 years ago.
The move would charge six properties, including the La Crosse Tribune, an additional $2.05 per $1,000 of valuation per year, starting with the 2019 tax bill sent out in 2020.
The assessment dates back to when parking meters were removed from the streets of downtown, Mayor Tim Kabat said.
“The exchange for that was to create this parking assessment district to apply that equally and fairly across the great chunk of the downtown. The thought being that if you are within a couple blocks of a parking facility, you are going to see some benefit, whether it’s to your tenants or people who work for your business,” Kabat said.
“Our effort here, today, moving forward is to try to make it consistent,” Kabat said.
Flottmeyer said the city caps the assessment at $1,500 per property and there were tax credits available for properties that provide off-street parking.
Four out of the six properties affected by altering the maps would meet that $1,500 max, including the Freighthouse Restaurant, The Landmark by the Rivers apartment complex, the Hampton Inn and Suites and the Tribune. Dee’s Auto Center and the downtown Burger King are the other two properties affected by the change.
John Rieder of the Freighthouse and Sandra Cleary from The Landmark by the Rivers were both at the meeting Monday to protest the additional tax, each saying they already provide parking and weren’t particularly keen on chipping in for a ramp available for other people to park.
“That ramp is not going to be a benefit to us, plus we have all our own parking,” Cleary said. “It doesn’t do anything for us and now we’re going to pay for it.”
The $1,500 cap was reassuring for Cleary, who added that $2 per $1,000 of valuation added up fast.
Council member Gary Padesky was swayed by their argument, saying he was uncomfortable adding an extra assessment on those businesses that already have off-street parking.
“I just can’t see adding another $1,500 on a business that provides free parking during the day to one of our businesses that is struggling,” Padesky said.
The board voted 3-1 in favor of amending the district boundary, with Padesky counting the sole dissenting vote, and the measure will go the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee at 6 p.m. Thursday at La Crosse City Hall.
Taxes, taxes, fees and more fees. Meanwhile the TIF districts skate all city responsibilities, yet get all the benefits. This is getting to be a city that is burying itself in bad policies. How much more do you want from the homeowners in this city?
