La Crosse County boaters celebrating Independence Day on the Mississippi River may want to keep an eye on the river height. The river is just below the 10-foot threshold that triggers the no-wake zone within developed shorelines.
The Riverside Park river gauge read 9.92 feet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast, which factors past rainfall and rainfall 24 hours into the future, suggests that the river will hit 10 feet on Friday.
The city of La Crosse and La Crosse County have ordinances for a no-wake zone any time the river rises 10 feet or higher to prevent shoreline damage and erosion. The rule applies anywhere with a shoreline that has homes and businesses.
“A lot of people have the river stage app on their phones,” said Mike Horstman, La Crosse County chief deputy. He recommended that boaters check river levels frequently for changes. "It's just something to be aware of."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.