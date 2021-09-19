Bob Heisse: An advance in digital journalism is coming your way

Our River Valley Media Group websites are in for a makeover this week, and it’s one we think you will enjoy.

If you frequent lacrossetribune.com and any of our other sites, you know we post news and sports as we get it and we’ve been increasing visuals including video locally and from around the state.

Our new Tribune site will present it all in a dynamic and better way.

The site will be cleaner with an uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our existing platform.

We’re proud of that work and the coverage we provide for the community. And we’re ready for the next step in digital journalism, further integrating photos and video for readers on desktop and mobile.

The makeover is coming at a great time. Fall sports are in full swing, schools are in person and our websites have been setting records for users in recent days and through August.

This change, we think, will make lacrossetribune.com more pleasing and easier to use.

You’ll see videos from the region and around the world. There are podcasts and live radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.