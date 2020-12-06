Bob Heisse: Nominations due for People of the Year

Who will be the person of year in La Crosse? In Winona? And in Chippewa Falls?

Readers of our River Valley Media Group daily papers will decide this. And the nomination deadline is coming fast.

Today I want to encourage you to take time to send us a nomination for someone who has had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2020. The winners will be profiled in our papers and websites.

For La Crosse, this is continuing a strong tradition. The Tribune will name the 19th Person of the Year.

For Winona and Chippewa Falls, this is the start of a new tradition. We expanded this great initiative to those communities this year.

Thanks to readers who have already sent nominations of no more than 250 words to Tribune Person of the Year, Daily News Person of the Year, and Herald Person of the Year.

There is still time. Nominations are due at close of business day Tuesday. They can be sent to letters@lacrossetribune.com, letters@winonadaliynews.com, and letters@chippewa.com. Please in include your contact information.

If you mail them to either of our papers they must be postmarked on Monday.