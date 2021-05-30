Bob Heisse: Ready for travel? We offer plenty of ideas today and next Sunday

Planning a summer vacation? Or maybe it’s more like a post-vaccination getaway?

It’s about time, right? It’s been a long year through the pandemic.

We’re with you on this, and we’ve been working to offer timely ideas for safe Midwest and local travel.

And it’s been fun — we certainly have some great adventures not far from us.

Today, enjoy “Safe travels — Midwest Adventures,” a joint print and digital reporting project of Lee Enterprises’ Midwest, including the River Valley Media Group.

Today’s edition features a local travel outlook and some suggestions of great nearby places to see. This might come in handy when folks visit.

Inside we’re featuring three of 10 Midwest destinations with a wow factor that offer safe, outdoor social distancing and dozens of side-trip options.

We’ve chosen to highlight the amazing Devil’s Lake State Park in the Wisconsin Dells area, the Lake Geneva Shore Trail in southeast Wisconsin, and the famed “Field of Dreams” movie site in Iowa.