Bob Heisse: Student recognition program in 25th year is worth Extra Effort

This is the 25th year for the Tribune’s Extra Effort program that honors high school seniors from area schools who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community.
It’s a remarkable initiative, as I’ve learned already in my short time here, and it has broad support throughout the community.
But like anything else in this challenging year of facing the pandemic, nominations from schools have come in slowly for the honors that await.
Complicating that, I started here in early October, replacing the retiring Rusty Cunningham, and early correspondence may have been redirected or blocked.
So today I want to update you on the Extra Effort process, encourage schools — including those relying on remote instruction — to send in nominations soon, and encourage sponsors that we will have a strong 25th year.
It’s going to take Extra Effort in 2020-21, but we would expect nothing less and we’re here to give the effort.
Cunningham has built the program and vows to continue helping with it, but to fully understand it I went back to its start under former editor David Stoeffler.
Stoeffler said after doing a series of stories on “good kids” in the community, there was reason to do more and he worked with then-Superintendent of Schools Richard Swantz, as well as the leaders of the three colleges, to launch the program.
“From the beginning, the Extra Effort Awards aimed to highlight the amazing stories of students who had overcome major obstacles in their personal lives and had persevered to graduate from high school and pursue bright futures,” said Stoeffler, now executive director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.
“We hoped it would be an inspiration to younger students who found themselves in trouble, or were behind in their studies, and also introduce readers to the many ‘good kids’ who deserved headlines. All these years later, I’m continually impressed by the courage of these teens, not just to share their stories, but to overcome the odds to put themselves on the road to success.”
Stoeffler left for the editor’s job in Lincoln just as the first year of recognition was finished. Cunningham then took the program to a whole other level with the annual awards presentation program, plus expanded numbers of scholarships.
“These students face all sorts of distinct challenges — serious medical conditions, learning disabilities, abuse or abandonment, loss of a family member,” Cunningham said. “But they share the gift of courage. And our generous partners and donors have helped these students continue their education and build stronger lives. These students are a true inspiration and deserve the Tribune’s recognition and community support.”
This is where it stands as we move ahead in the 25th year. Our concern now is to receive nominations by mid to late December. After that we will approach sponsors as we’ve done in the past, and students will receive the honors they so deserve.
To date, I have received nominations from the following high schools: Sparta, Whitehall, Holmen, Arcadia and Onalaska.
I’ve received inquiries from a few others, and I’m afraid at least a couple have been missed with the changeover. So my goal is to get word out to schools to check on this, and either resend nominations or send them for the first time in December.
We will close out the nomination process at the end of December and begin reaching out to sponsors in the new year.
Please send nominations to me at bob.heisse@lee.net. By doing so, school officials will help us make the 25th year of Extra Effort as special as it should be.
Special report: Out of the Shadows
Today we feature another Lee Enterprises’ Midwest in-depth reporting project, and this one will continue at times in 2021.
Reporters Josh DeLaRosa in Winona and Steve Rundio in La Crosse joined the Midwest reporting team to launch “Out of the Shadows.”
This type of strong journalism project with our partners in Wisconsin and through the Midwest will continue to elevate our local reporting. It’s a great time to join us at lacrossetribune.com/subscribe and support our work. There are holiday deals for print and/or digital that might make a gift for friends or family this year.
Bob Heisse is executive editor of the River Valley Media Group and can be reached at bob.heisse@lee.net and 608-791-8285.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.