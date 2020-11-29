Bob Heisse: Student recognition program in 25th year is worth Extra Effort

This is where it stands as we move ahead in the 25th year. Our concern now is to receive nominations by mid to late December. After that we will approach sponsors as we’ve done in the past, and students will receive the honors they so deserve.

To date, I have received nominations from the following high schools: Sparta, Whitehall, Holmen, Arcadia and Onalaska.

I’ve received inquiries from a few others, and I’m afraid at least a couple have been missed with the changeover. So my goal is to get word out to schools to check on this, and either resend nominations or send them for the first time in December.

We will close out the nomination process at the end of December and begin reaching out to sponsors in the new year.

Please send nominations to me at bob.heisse@lee.net. By doing so, school officials will help us make the 25th year of Extra Effort as special as it should be.

Special report: Out of the Shadows

Today we feature another Lee Enterprises’ Midwest in-depth reporting project, and this one will continue at times in 2021.

Reporters Josh DeLaRosa in Winona and Steve Rundio in La Crosse joined the Midwest reporting team to launch “Out of the Shadows.”

Reporters Josh DeLaRosa in Winona and Steve Rundio in La Crosse joined the Midwest reporting team to launch "Out of the Shadows."

This type of strong journalism project with our partners in Wisconsin and through the Midwest will continue to elevate our local reporting.

Bob Heisse is executive editor of the River Valley Media Group and can be reached at bob.heisse@lee.net and 608-791-8285.

