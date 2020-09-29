Bob Heisse to lead River Valley newsrooms

Bob Heisse, a veteran newsman and most recently editor of the Kenosha News, has been named the new executive editor of the River Valley Media Group.
Heisse will follow Rusty Cunningham, who announced his retirement last week after 41 years with Lee Enterprises.
Known as a community editor, Heisse has served in top editor spots In the Midwest in Springfield, Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Kenosha.
He most recently led coverage of the protests, riots and civil unrest that followed the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, in Kenosha.
The Kenosha News coverage went throughout Lee Enterprises and nationally, and the paper led the company in digital readership.
“I’m extremely proud of the work we did in Kenosha, in most challenging times. It’s hard to leave, but I am honored to accept this wonderful opportunity in the River Valley.”
“Bob is a veteran news leader who has led and championed award-winning news efforts in Pennsylvania, Northwest Indiana and most recently, Kenosha,” said Marc Chase, Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises. “He immerses himself in the communities he serves and cares deeply about the readers he serves.
“Rusty Cunningham created a sound tradition. Bob Heisse will honor that tradition and carry it forward as the news agencies of the River Valley continue to grow in the digital age.”
“We’re thrilled to have Bob joining us to lead the River Valley Media Group newsroom,” Publisher Sean Burke said. “Bob brings deep experience and a dedication to the journalistic integrity and community service that build upon Rusty’s legacy. We look forward to Bob’s leadership contributing to our future success.”
The Kenosha News and River Valley — including the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald — are part of Lee Enterprises, as is the Wisconsin State Journal and Racine Journal Times.
“I love community journalism and I am thrilled to join a talented staff in a fantastic region,” Heisse said.
“While there always are challenges, there has never been a better time to report stories using multiple platforms. We can reach more people than ever before using video and social media.”
Heisse plans to move to La Crosse from Kenosha.
Heisse served as president in 2012 of the national Associated Press Media Editors. He is originally from Pennsylvania and served as the editor of the Centre Daily Times, the local paper during the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State.
He is a Penn State journalism graduate.
