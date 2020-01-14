Bob Muth drops out of race for Onalaska mayor, endorses Jim Binash

Onalaska mayoral candidate Bob Muth dropped out of the race Tuesday morning, just one week after the filing deadline, due to unspecified personal reasons.
“We have just a wonderful community,” Muth said at a press conference. “But there are things that are occurring right now that are beyond my control that are causing me to change my plans.”
Declining to go into detail what the personal reasons were, Muth did emphasize that it was not health-related. He said he had been planning to run for office for a while, originally thinking he would run against former Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen, before he resigned in December.
Muth and three other candidates entered the race last week, setting the stage for a crowded primary and election in April.
At the press conference, Muth gave his support to fellow candidate Jim Binash, who he said he’s worked well with in the past.
“Having experience in government does make a difference,” Muth said of Binash. “It’s somebody you can trust, somebody who’s going to be honest, somebody who’s not going to be a politician, somebody who’s really going to look out for the interest of every citizen.”
Most recently, Binash has represented District 1 on the Onalaska City Council.
Muth has a long history in city government, and said he was first hired as an Onalaska police officer in 1975. He said he also served as a firefighter, city councilman, council president and temporary city administrator.
“I really love this community, deeply. And I really wanted to be mayor of Onalaska. I would have given it 100 percent.”