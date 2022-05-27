Body found in La Crosse River, officials have identified the victim

A body was found in the La Crosse River Friday afternoon, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports the deceased has been identified.

According to a release, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center around 12:30 p.m. received a call from a canoer, who reported a possible body in the water near Hammer Road crossing, township of Sparta.

Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and coordinated efforts to have the body removed. Authorities have identified the individual, but will not be sharing the name of the victim and their city of residence until next of kin have been notified.

The death investigation is active and ongoing, the Sheriff's Office says, and additional information will be shared when it becomes available. Assisting at the scene were the state Department of Natural Resources, Sparta Area Fire District, and the Monroe County medical examiner.

