A dead body was found early Thursday afternoon on La Crosse's southside. 

The La Crosse Police was notified at 1:42 p.m. of a deceased individual in an alley on the 1600 block of Johnson Street. The gender, age and identity of the person and cause of death have not been released. Sergeant Jon Wenger says there is no threat to the public. 

A medical examiner was on the scene at 5 p.m. Thursday, and Wenger said more details will be released Friday, pending notification of the deceased's family. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

