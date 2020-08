× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities say the body of a missing Altoona woman was found Wednesday in a farm field south of Eleva.

The body of Angela M. Coffield was found by a farmer about a mile south of Eleva off Hwy. 93, according to the Trempealeau County sheriff's department.

A preliminary investigation determined that foul play was not suspected.

She was last seen July 29, authorities said.

