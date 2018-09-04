Subscribe for 33¢ / day

La Crosse police are investigating the discovery of a body today on an awning at Grand River Station at 315 Third St. S.

Police have not released the gender of the person, whose body was discovered at about 8 a.m. on the King Street side of the building.

Further details were not released pending investigation.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

