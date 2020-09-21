Bogert steps down as Onalaska town chair

Along with conducting town board and committee meetings, Bogert served on various local boards and committees.

One of those community boards was the Holmen Area Fire District Association Board. Serving on the fire district for eight years, Bogert held the office of president for three and a half of those years.

During that time, he was instrumental in hiring two fire chiefs and upgrading the fire hall and the department’s response vehicles. One of the major acquisitions included a new ladder truck valued at more than $1 million but purchased for less than $900,000.

Another significant undertaking was the town’s boundary agreement with the village of Holmen and the city of Onalaska.

The 2014 three-party agreement was negotiated after the town’s efforts to become incorporated failed. The 10-year agreement gives the town some protection regarding property annexation by the other two municipalities.

A few years after Bogert became town chair, the town began a search for a new town hall after the old town hall, a former church built in 1866, lacked the space to meet the town’s needs and needed major improvements to meet codes.