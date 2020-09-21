Bogert steps down as Onalaska town chair

After almost 10 years as chairman of the town of Onalaska, Rolly Bogert has decided to turn his gavel over to someone else.
Bogert submitted his resignation Aug. 24, effective immediately.
Reflecting on his tenure, Bogert acknowledges his time as town chair has been noteworthy.
“There were some interesting times, to say the least,” Bogert said. “When I ran (for the office), I thought I’d serve two, maybe three terms. It was almost five.”
Shortly after taking the oath of office, Bogert quickly learned he needed to fill both the town clerk and secretary position when the two officers gave notice they were retiring.
That meant the town board had to search for candidates to fill the positions. However, the town combined the posts to form a single clerk/secretary position, saved the town money and provided full-time employment to the new staffer.
Becoming chair was Bogert’s first venture into public service.
Because he didn’t have experience in governing a municipality, Bogert admits the learning curve was a bit steep.
He attended conferences in Madison for training in legislation regulating towns. He also attended Wisconsin Towns Association meetings. The out-of-town conferences often involved a two- or three-day commitment each year.
Along with conducting town board and committee meetings, Bogert served on various local boards and committees.
One of those community boards was the Holmen Area Fire District Association Board. Serving on the fire district for eight years, Bogert held the office of president for three and a half of those years.
During that time, he was instrumental in hiring two fire chiefs and upgrading the fire hall and the department’s response vehicles. One of the major acquisitions included a new ladder truck valued at more than $1 million but purchased for less than $900,000.
Another significant undertaking was the town’s boundary agreement with the village of Holmen and the city of Onalaska.
The 2014 three-party agreement was negotiated after the town’s efforts to become incorporated failed. The 10-year agreement gives the town some protection regarding property annexation by the other two municipalities.
A few years after Bogert became town chair, the town began a search for a new town hall after the old town hall, a former church built in 1866, lacked the space to meet the town’s needs and needed major improvements to meet codes.
The current town hall, a commercial property, was purchased in 2014. Along with offices for conducting town business, the town rents office space to private businesses. The town receives rental payments from the tenants helping with the building’s overhead.
The town has grown during Bogert’s leadership.
In addition to population, the town saw commercial growth.
The most significant was Dynamic Recycling’s move to the former ATK Sporting Group building. Now named Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, the company recycles electronic devices and has expanded its operations since locating on Brice Prairie in 2014.
Other highlights of Bogert’s terms as town chair were the opening of the Upper Mississippi Wildlife and Fish Refuge Area visitors center on Brice Prairie and the completion of landing projects on Lake Onalaska.
“I worked with Marc Schultz on the Fred Funk Landing project,” Bogert said. “We secured a grant from the Wisconsin Waterways Commission to complete the project.”
One of the more notable incidents of town business turned out to be a real blast. One spring early in Bogert’s tenure involved getting approval from various governmental agencies to use explosives to open ice-clogged Sand Lake Creek. The ice jam on the creek was causing spring melt to back up, threatening nearby homes in Midway.
“This approach, although not entirely novel, caught the attention of the local news, the national news and an interview and video footage with The Weather Channel,” Bogert said.
Although he recognizes there’s still plenty of town business needing attention, Bogert is looking forward to devoting more time to his machine repair and consulting business and traveling with his wife.
Stan Hauser has been appointed to the fill the remainder of Bogert’s term as chairman, which ends next April.
Former town supervisor Sandy Thompson has been appointed to fill the remainder of Hauser’s supervisor term.
