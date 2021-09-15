Boil all water: Water contamination possible within sections of Winona

Some Winona residents need to boil their water before using it — whether it’s for drinking, food preparation or just brushing teeth.

People living in homes along Janet Marie Lane, Debi Lei Drive, Diane Loreli Lane, Bluebird Court, Bluffview Drive, Lohse Drive, Hillview Drive, Brookview Drive, Glenview Drive, Glenview Court, Glenview Road, Glenmary Road, Glendale Road, Glenecho Lane, Glenecho Road, Glen Lane and West Burns Valley Road will need to follow this advisory to avoid possible illness.

According to a press release from the city, safe drinking water is being offered to people on these streets.

Two unexpected water breaks within the city caused a lowering of pressure within the water system. This allowed for bacteria to possibly enter the water system.

According to city officials, the water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute and should be cooled before consuming.

This problem is expected to be fixed within the next four days or before.