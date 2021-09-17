Bond set at $10,000 cash for La Crosse man accused of drug crimes

A La Crosse man with multiple warrants was arrested early Sept. 17 after fleeing police and being found with drugs.

Davonta Bradley, 28, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felony bail jumping-new crimes, resisting an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Bradley had three felony warrants out for his arrest when officers located him in downtown La Crosse. Bradley fled on foot and ignored instruction to stop, per the report. While running from police, Bradley dropped a 7.7 gram package of cocaine and a 1.9 gram package of MDMA. Bradley was apprehended blocks away.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash with conditions including no contact with persons under 18 and no substance use.

Bradley's previous charges include child enticement with exposure of genitals, pubic area or intimate parts, and giving/selling drugs to a child.

