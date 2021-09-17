 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bond set at $10,000 cash for La Crosse man accused of drug crimes
0 Comments
top story

Bond set at $10,000 cash for La Crosse man accused of drug crimes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man with multiple warrants was arrested early Sept. 17 after fleeing police and being found with drugs. 

Davonta Bradley, 28, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felony bail jumping-new crimes, resisting an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Davonta Bradley

Davonta Bradley

Bradley had three felony warrants out for his arrest when officers located him in downtown La Crosse. Bradley fled on foot and ignored instruction to stop, per the report. While running from police, Bradley dropped a 7.7 gram package of cocaine and a 1.9 gram package of MDMA. Bradley was apprehended blocks away. 

Bond was set at $10,000 cash with conditions including no contact with persons under 18 and no substance use.

Bradley's previous charges include child enticement with exposure of genitals, pubic area or intimate parts, and giving/selling drugs to a child.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News