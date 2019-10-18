Children aged two through nine and their adults are invited to the "BOO-seum," a non-scary Halloween party, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 at the Children's Museum, 207 Fifth Ave. S., La Crosse.
The party will include games, exhibits, prizes and more, and costumes are welcome but not required. Bags will be provided, covered in a cost of $5 per child Museum members, $12 per child non-members and $1 per adult.
One adult per five children is required, as well as pre-registration and pre-payment by visiting funmuseum.org or calling 608-784-2652.
