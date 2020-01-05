Book review: Cullen's book on GM hits home for Janesville

There’s only one problem with living in a company town.

When the company leaves, you lose something you could always count on.

In Tim Cullen’s new book, “Disassembled: A Native Son on Janesville and General Motors — a Story of Grit, Race, Gender, and Wishful Thinking and What it Means for America,” you get a good feel for the far-reaching impact.

Cullen will be in La Crosse on Wednesday to sign and discuss his new book.

GM had been making cars in Janesville since 1923, and at its peak employed about 7,100 employees there in the 1970s. When it closed in 2008, there were still 4,500 employees receiving good wages.

But Cullen reminds us that, in truth, that’s 4,500 families.

Add all the vendors and suppliers, and the closing sent pain throughout the community.

As a journalist and as someone who grew up in an industrial town in the Midwest, I well understand.

I covered the closing of agriculture-implement plants in the Quad-Cities in the 1980s during the era of high interest rates.

Through my reporting, I understood that these factory workers weren't just losing a job.