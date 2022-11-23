Book Review: Rick Kyte's new book features columns that inspire

You would expect that from a disciple of servant leadership. Rick is director of the D. B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and endowed professor of ethics at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
As an educator and community servant, he has helped train our community to dig deeper, to find agreement, to understand the need for showcasing goodness in our divisive world.
So, I knew he would provide insightful, provocative material for our readers — the sort of column that makes you think in a well-rounded, respectful fashion.
But I had one suggestion: With a busy schedule of teaching, lecturing, travel and community board service, please consider writing once every two weeks instead of weekly.
If you’ve got enough veins to open weekly, write it weekly. Otherwise, take the time to help your readers focus on perspective.
After writing dozens of thoughtful, inspirational columns for La Crosse area readers, Rick has put together his second collection of Tribune writings into a new book: “Intervals of Hesitation: Essays on the Ethical Life 2013-2017.”
He’ll be signing his latest book at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Pearl Street Books, 323 Pearl St., La Crosse.
This is Rick’s fourth book. He also has written a book on general ethics and another on business ethics.
As you’ll read, Rick takes the time to write columns that focus on character and culture, nature and leadership. He is a master at combining personal tales and scholarly research while pushing readers to go beyond knee-jerk reaction to find common ground and common decency.
Spewing is easy — just check social media.
But it takes more time to grab readers by the hand and steer them to look inward.
It’s the rare writer who brings people from all sides together for the sake of understanding.
Rick is regularly able to pull it off — yet he remains humble enough to understand that no column is submitted for publication before first going through the rigor of his ultimate editor, his lovely wife Cindi.
As I said, he’s a smart guy.
If you go
What: Rick Kyte signs his latest book, “Intervals of Hesitation: Essays on the Ethical Life 2013-2017.”
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Where: Pearl Street Books, 323 Pearl St., La Crosse.(tncms-asset)6dc3bece-6441-5754-88cb-b0298a9297bb[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)4404b80d-af2a-59d2-bbb9-38b1289fcb17[1](/tncms-asset)
