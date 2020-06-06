Book review: 'The Coronavirus and Christ'

For people compelled to explore the spiritual dimensions of the pandemic, John Piper’s new book, “The Coronavirus and Christ,” offers one of the most thorough and Bible-based explanations of God’s hand in the global crisis.
Piper is chancellor of Bethlehem College and Seminary in Minneapolis and founder of Desiring God ministries, but he’s no ivory tower pundit.
Piper writes with the wisdom and grit of someone who’s previously walked the path of personal pain and suffering. As a cancer survivor, he’s written a pamphlet called “Don’t Waste your Cancer.” Now he’s turned his attention to the global crisis.
While some readers might be tempted to jump to the second half of Piper’s book, which cuts to the chase with six answers as to why God allowed the pandemic, the first half is not to be missed.
In these early chapters, Piper builds a foundation on the reliability of Scripture and the sovereignty of God. These become critical issues that he uses to refute criticism leveled at some of his conclusions.
Some of Piper’s views have been labeled by critics as “incendiary,” and “non-pastoral,” presumably because he attributes the pandemic, at least part, to God’s judgment for personal sin.
Piper responds that he takes the Scriptures as the “main guide,” explaining that self-examination is needed to determine whether God’s judgment is “purifying or punitive.”
Piper suggests that at the very least, the crisis is a wake-up call to examine our attitudes and actions in light of our own mortality and the second coming of Christ.
To the objection that the book is non-pastoral, Piper responds that there is a merciful message in disaster.
The book holds out the good news of the gospel as the ultimate spiritual prescription. It’s a summons from God to repent, he says. It’s as if God were saying, “Let’s talk about you while there is still time.”
Piper concludes that nothing in this world offers the security compared to what believers have in Christ.
The book is available in paperback or free online as an e-book or audiobook at desiringgod.org. The book has already been translated in more than 20 languages with more to follow.
Greg Kirscher lived in West Salem since 1999 before moving to La Crosse four years ago. He has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, a custodian and a freelance writer.
