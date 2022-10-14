Book signing set on Servant Leadership from the Middle

Celebrate the publishing of the book Servant Leadership from the Middle at a book signing and reception with author Bernard Osborne at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Pearl Street Books in downtown La Crosse.

Servant Leadership from the Middle is the first title in a new series on Servant Leadership by Fulcrum Publishing and the Viterbo University D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership. The book is perfect for emerging managers and leaders and guides practitioners through fresh perspectives, techniques, concepts and meaningful workplace applications to enhance anyone’s leadership abilities.

“Osborne has put together a thoughtful collection of stories that tie together practice and principle,” wrote reviewer Maya Roberts, who earned a master’s degree in servant leadership from Viterbo University. “With each story, the reader witnesses a journey of inspiring growth that combines valuable metaphors with personal experience, all woven together to share his unique servant leadership story. The reader finds themself relating to the author in a way that isn’t always possible in traditional leadership books. Leading from the middle presents a fresh perspective and a new kind of guidance that leaders at any stage of their journey can draw wisdom from.”

Osborne earned a Master of Arts in Servant Leadership from Viterbo and a Bachelor of Science in management with a certificate in human resources from Cardinal Stritch University. He has more than 30 years of leadership and supervisory experience at Badger Meter, Inc. He continues to grow his unique perspective on leadership and management through the real-life challenges and educational programs and activities sponsored by the company.

The book signing and reception at Pearl Street Books is free and open to the public. Copies of Servant Leadership from the Middle will be available for purchase. For more information about this and other books, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/db-reinhart-institute-ethics-leadership/publications.