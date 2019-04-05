Thank you to the voters of Onalaska's 3rd Aldermanic District for voting on Election Day on Tuesday.
I am honored and humbled to be your elected representative on the Common Council.
It was joy to meet so many residents of the 3rd District in the past few months as I asked for your vote.
The experience only confirmed what I already knew, that the people of Onalaska are warm, welcoming, engaged and committed to working together to create the best community for everyone.
I also want to thank my family, friends and neighbors who worked tirelessly to make my campaign a success.
I look forward to engaging with all members of our community to continue to make Onalaska a wonderful place to live and work for everyone.
Boondi Iyer, Onalaska
