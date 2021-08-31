Booster shots for the immunocompromised in high demand at local hospitals

Vaccinations are up at local hospitals, but the increase is due to booster shots rather than demand for first doses.

Though the delta variant is driving case spikes and hospitalizations, overall vaccine rates for those needing first or second doses are largely unchanged. Statewide, 52.3% of residents are fully vaccinated, as are 57.3% in La Crosse County, as of Monday.

Vaccinations were up last week versus the week prior in Wisconsin, with 56,899 doses given the week of Aug. 15 and 67,893 the week of Aug. 22. Boosters for the immunocompromised were approved on Aug. 12, which may have driven the rise.

The week of Aug. 23, Gundersen Health System locations administered 1,100 vaccine doses, almost 500 more than the week prior and the most in one seven-day period since early June. Gundersen states the increase was due to third doses of Moderna or Pfizer for those eligible.

Mayo Clinic Health System reports vaccination rates among those 12 and older have largely remained flat, with around 1,000 each first and second doses given since early July. The hospital reports that several hundred third doses have been given to immunocompromised persons across Mayo sites over the past two weeks.

