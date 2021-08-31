 Skip to main content
Booster shots for the immunocompromised in high demand at local hospitals
Vaccinations are up at local hospitals, but the increase is due to booster shots rather than demand for first doses.

COVID vacccine

A syringe of COVID-19 vaccine is prepped at Gundersen Health System in Onalaska.

Though the delta variant is driving case spikes and hospitalizations, overall vaccine rates for those needing first or second doses are largely unchanged. Statewide, 52.3% of residents are fully vaccinated, as are 57.3% in La Crosse County, as of Monday. 

Vaccinations were up last week versus the week prior in Wisconsin, with 56,899 doses given the week of Aug. 15 and 67,893 the week of Aug. 22. Boosters for the immunocompromised were approved on Aug. 12, which may have driven the rise. 

The week of Aug. 23, Gundersen Health System locations administered 1,100 vaccine doses, almost 500 more than the week prior and the most in one seven-day period since early June. Gundersen states the increase was due to third doses of Moderna or Pfizer for those eligible. 

Mayo Clinic Health System reports vaccination rates among those 12 and older have largely remained flat, with around 1,000 each first and second doses given since early July. The hospital reports that several hundred third doses have been given to immunocompromised persons across Mayo sites over the past two weeks. 

Positivity rates are up with the highly contagious delta variant permeating the area, and Mayo says percent positive tests the first week of July were 1-2%, increasing to 12-17% at present. Testing at Mayo sites since early July is up 234%. The statewide seven-day average for percent positive tests was 7.9% as of Monday, per DHS.

Gundersen has seen the impact of viral spread on its hospital, with COVID inpatients stressing capacity. The number of hospitalizations has significantly increased over the past month. 

"It's becoming much more difficult for the system to provide care to everyone who needs it," Gundersen says. "Many recent (hospitalized) patients are unvaccinated and have been infected by the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. Many recent patients are also younger and have more severe illness than patients seen earlier this year and in 2020."

From Aug. 11 to 24, the most recent period with data available from DHS, La Crosse County was rated as having very high case activity, as was the state as a whole. During that same time period, Western Wisconsin was designated as having no significant change in hospitalizations, but statewide hospitalizations were rising. 

Vaccination is urged for all persons 12 and older. Additional precautions for disease spread and contraction include masking in public places, distancing, and hand hygiene. 

Individuals line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic held June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

"Many recent (hospitalized) patients are unvaccinated and have been infected by the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. Many recent patients are also younger and have more severe illness than patients seen earlier this year and in 2020."

Gundersen statement

Quote
