Born in the basement: Heider Center to present 'Looney Lutherans'

There’s absolutely no doubt that the first show of 2022 at West Salem’s Heider Center has deep Midwestern roots. That’s because “Looney Lutherans” is actually an offshoot of a long running Minnesota musical called “The Church Basement Ladies.”

Greta Grosch, one of the original church basement ladies and co-founding member of “Looney Lutherans,” explained how the show came about.

“I do a lot of corporate entertainment all over the country and I didn’t want to do it by myself anymore,” she said. So one night in the dressing room after a performance of “The Church Basement Ladies,” Grosch asked whether anyone would be interested in putting together a show and going out on the road.

That was in 2006. Since that time, the show — which features an over-the-top trio of “Lutheran ladies” — has played in 11 different states. “We always tell people that we came out of the basement,” Grosch said.

They might be out of the basement, but when they’re on the road they tend to attract extra attention at airport security checkpoints. “We carry all sorts of crazy props — cream of mushroom soup, tongs, cheese graters and empty cans of Crisco,” Grosch said. “If I was a security guard, I’d be suspicious of us, too.”

“Living La Vida Lutheran — Looney Lifestyle Tips for Livelier Living” is the full name of the Heider Center show. “That’s the title, but that’s not what the show is really about,” Grosch said. “It’s family-friendly comedy that’s fun for everyone, whether you’re Lutheran or not.”

There’s plenty of audience participation, but Grosch hastened to add in a safe and non-threatening way. “We tell people at the beginning that if it doesn’t go well it’s their fault not ours,” Grosch said. Segments include a menopause medley, a Lutheran yoga routine and do-it-yourself beauty tips.

There also plenty of song parodies and usually a game show where contestants can win cans of corn. People are always surprised at how funny the show is,” Grosch said. “They think it’s going to be a ‘hot dish’ comedy but it’s really about universal things like hair on your upper lip, menopause or husbands.”

As one of the show’s writers, Grosch said that her goal is to build connections among strangers. “This show is about community,” she said. “I think community is the secret to a healthy life — particularly over the last two years.”

Asked what is most fulfilling about the doing Looney Lutherans, Grosch mentioned people telling her how much fun it was to laugh together as a family.

And then there was the man who was mourning the loss of his wife. “He came up after the show and told me, ‘That’s the first time I’ve laughed in two years,’” Grosch said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0