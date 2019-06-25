The Bowfishing Association of America will host a night-time tournament in Upper Mississippi River Pools 3 through 9 on June 29.
The group received a tournament permit from the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources.
Tournament Director John Laska and Refuge Manager Sabrina Chandler designated “red zones” in the refuge to be avoided by participants, on penalty of disqualification.
Laska and other tournament organizers have taken measures to ensure tournament participants are aware of the red zones, refuge and state regulations, and remain considerate to other recreational users of the refuge.
Bowfishing is allowed on refuge lands in accordance with state law, and tournaments are regulated through the respective DNRs.
The refuge has added navigation systems to improve the fish and wildlife area harboring 306 species of birds, 119 species of fish and more than 200 active bald eagle nests.
Any refuge-specific violations should be reported to the National Wildlife Refuge System tip line at 1-844-697-8477 or email nwr_tips@fws.gov.
For more information on the work the refuge does to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats, visit www.fws.gov.
