Boys and Girls Club, Mayo expand youth mental health program

In 2016, Laquita Becker took the helm of the Boys and Girls Club mental health partnership, the sole staff member working to meet the emotional needs of area youth.

Now, the program, a partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System, has expanded to include additional staff from Mayo's Psychology and Psychiatry Department, with one each located at the Boys and Girls Club Amie L. Mathy Center and Erickson Club and, in 2022, at the Holmen and West Salem club site.

Becker is serving as Youth and Family Service director after a leave to work on the Mayo campus as a behavioral health specialist.

"Coming back to see it continue to grow is very exciting to me," Becker says. "... I started this alone and did the best I could, and I'm so excited to have a team so that we can have more organized and standardized programming."

Through the program, youth can meet with specialists one-on-one or in small groups and participate in programming suiting their individual needs to help foster strength and develop life skills. Parents and families can become involved as well to help formulate and encourage the best outcomes.

"Mental health is critically important for the success and well-being of youth, which is why addressing mental health is one of our priorities for improving the health of our community," says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin. "We continue to be inspired by the Boys & Girls Clubs' unique commitment and ability to serve youth in our community."

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, says club CEO Jake Erickson: "Is extremely fortunate to have such a strong partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System. This partnership provides services to kids far beyond what we could offer on our own. It really sets us apart from other (Boys & Girls) Clubs across the state."

The program expansion comes at a crucial time, with COVID-19 disrupting everyone's lives.

"The past few years have been difficult for all of us but especially our youth who are experiencing life development milestones," says Becker. "I think now more than ever they need all the support they can get."

The location allows for youth to access services at a familiar place, truly meeting them where they are at.

"We've seen the kids who are really struggling to function access our wonderful supports here, (and they) are thriving and are able to better communicate their needs and cope with their emotions," says Becker. "I've had some kids tell me this is the first time they've opened up about what they're struggling with."

Becker praises the community and donors for their commitment to the mission of youth mental health.

"I really believe it's important to remember kids are our future, and we need to invest in them now to set them up for success later in life," says Becker. "... The limit is the sky at this point — how can we keep growing and how can we provide more services? That's the goal we are setting out to do today."

