Boys & Girls Club to close beginning Wednesday

All facilities operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse will temporarily close starting Wednesday, March 18, as a precaution against COVID-19.

“Though our buildings will be temporarily closed, our mission to help all youth, and especially those who need us most, will continue,” club officials announced. “Our team has been working hard to develop plans that will keep our staff connected to young people and provide services to those in need.”

The clubs will remain open Tuesday to allow families to develop a plan for their children.

Boys & Girls Club counselors will be available via social media, phone and email.

“It is important to understand that our team is still working and are here for our community,” club officials stated. “We are here to provide support, daily activity ideas or simply a listening ear during this difficult time for youth and families. The Club continues to be in close communication with many community partners and resources to ensure that kid’s basic needs are being met and providing assistance as needed.”

