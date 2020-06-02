Boys & Girls Clubs begin to reopen June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse will begin reopening on June 15.

The Boys & Girls Club has closely monitored recommendations of the La Crosse County Health Department and has made plans to help keep participants safe during their time at the club.

“We are really excited to be able to serve kids inside of our club facilities again, but safety has to be our number one priority right now,” Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Jake Erickson said.

Only non-school-based clubs will be able to open at this time for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Open locations will include the Terry Erickson Club, Amie L. Mathy Club, Schuh/Mullen Club and Huber Homes Club. The Don & Cheryl Brenengen Club in West Salem is set to reopen July 1.

Though clubs are opening, programming may be adjusted based on the health of our community.

“Our board-led safety committee has discussed a variety of ways to help keep our members and families safe,” said Andy Kiel, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club.