Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
You might need to use the snow shovel or snowblower for the first time this season, and your Wednesday morning commute may be a sloppy, slippery welcome to winter.
We could get up to 5 inches of snow in our part of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin beginning Tuesday night and ending Wednesday morning.
Predictions call for 2 to 4 inches throughout the region, with the possibility of the heaviest snow along and just south of Interstate 90.
The snowfall will come through Minnesota and reach Wisconsin about midnight Tuesday.
And the unseasonably cold weather is expected to continue, adding to your enjoyment.
With the first measurable snow of the season in some areas, expect roads to be especially slippery Wednesday.
Plow operators are prepared.
"We are tracking the weather as it develops and our snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are ready," said Drew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent for MnDOT District 6 east, which has 101 snowplows to cover state highways in the 11-county district.
