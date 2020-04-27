Brad Pfaff announces campaign for state Senate, challenging Kapanke again

Kapanke announced his campaign earlier in the year, leaving many voters gearing up to see yet another match-up with him and Shilling, who took his seat after the 2011 recalls.

But Shilling announced three weeks ago that she would not be running for reelection, after 20 years in state politics, leaving big shoes to fill for Democrats.

The ballot still promises a rematch, though Pfaff hopes the candidates and voters can put "petty partisanship" aside and focus on the future.

"Just to fall into the tired old same partisan conversations and discussions, I don't think anybody wins on that," Pfaff said.

"I think that where I come from, we have a common goal. We maybe don't see eye to eye on every-day tactics," he said, "but we have a common goal. And that is that we protect the health and safety of our residents."