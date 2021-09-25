Breaking down booster shots: third Pfizer doses being given next week at local hospitals

Local hospitals are preparing to begin administering COVID booster shots to select groups next week following final CDC approval Friday.
Following mixed messages, with President Biden last month suggesting all adults will get boosters and a multi-day debate among vaccine experts and health officials about eligibility, the OK was given for three groups to have third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The decision follows the previous approval of an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna for the immunocompromised.
Gundersen Health System locations will start giving the boosters beginning Monday, Sept. 27. Mayo Clinic Health System sites began giving boosters to a small group on Friday, and will officially begin their rollout Tuesday, Sept. 28.
A Moderna third dose or Johnson and Johnson second dose are not currently advised, but both manufacturers are expected to present full data in the coming weeks for review.
Under the new tier of boosters, the CDC and FDA will allow the following to have a third dose of Pfizer only:
- People age 18 through 64 with certain medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as diabetes or asthma.
- Anyone age 65 or older
- People age 18 through 64 with high risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or in congregate care or living settings, such as frontline healthcare workers, educators;, daycare providers, long-term care facility residents, or persons living in a homeless shelter.
Qualifying individuals must be six months out from their second dose. Immunocompromised persons can receive a third dose 28 days post their second shot.
Breaking down the decision
In mid August, Biden intimated that boosters of Moderna and Pfizer would likely be available by Sept. 20, citing the delta variants' high transmissibility and need for enhanced immunity. In Israel, boosters are already being given to all persons 12 and older, with its data stating protection from Pfizer begins to fall after a period of time, increasing hospitalization risk, and the additional dose increases immunity. Vaccinologist Dr. Gregory Poland of Mayo Clinic notes the FDA and CDC had to consider that the Israeli studies were small and had short term follow up.
As "we are flying the airplane while we build it -- no one has more than 19-ish months experience" dealing with this disease, Poland says we must "Follow the science of medicine as close as we can and where necessary extrapolate that to the art of medicine." The original vaccines were created to target the first strain of the virus, and with delta more infectious and harsh, a booster will offer more resistance to infection.
"We don't have an approved delta vaccine, and we do know that giving this (third) dose brings immunity right back up...if this is like other viral vaccines, immunity will quickly wane back to baseline. How soon? We don't know. Each virus is unique," Poland says.
Variant-focused vaccines, Poland notes, are in development from Moderna and Pfizer.
Pfizer initially sought EUA for a booster for all persons 16 and older, which the FDA and CDC did not accept.
"So 'Big Pharma' can't just go out and say, 'Hey, we have studies that show that we need a third dose of Pfizer,' and then it happens," says Dr. Raj Naik, infectious disease expert at Gundersen Health System. "There are regulatory committees (that follow) checks and balances so that 'Big Pharma' can't just muscle through a recommendation. The FDA and the CDC have these independent advisory committees so that there's also a check and balance for each of those agencies...it's also a way that we can ensure some independent experts and scientists can weigh in and help guide what the ultimate recommendations are.
"It should actually build some confidence and trust in the system, especially for those that are cynical of what happens with the chase of profits with 'Big Pharma.' It's actually a necessary system to ensure some impartial and independent voices have a chance to influence the ultimate outcome."
On Thursday the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend boosters for those 65 and older, residents of long term care facilities, and those 50 to 64 with select medical conditions, with those 18-49 qualifying based on their risk level due to health conditions.
The ACIP voted against boosters for those 18 to 64 at increased risk due to their occupations or from living in congregate settings, but CDC director Rochelle Walensky overrode the decision and went in accordance with the FDA's advisement to make these persons eligible.
"As CDC Director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact. At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health. In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," Walensky said.
Poland says "it is unusual" that the vote results would be rejected, but states, "while Walensky's decision may seem controversial, I happen to support it," noting, "there are frontline workers who have been battling this fire for 18 months" that are being exposed to a dangerous variant.
Naik agrees, saying, "I think it was absolutely the best decision because if we had two different sets of recommendations from the FDA and then from the CDC all of the health systems and vaccinators on the front line would have been faced with some very difficult circumstances in which they had to determine what set of recommendations they were to follow. And and there isn't enough hard science right now to say what the absolute best or right thing to do is. And so harmonizing those recommendations was the best choice for all the health systems and vaccinators who are responsible for actually carrying out whatever the recommendations are."
As to whether a third dose would now be required for the eligibility groups to be considered fully vaccinated, Naik says "not at this time."
"It is not mandatory necessarily to get the third dose. But time will tell whether or not this is a true three dose series. Two doses offers good protection against severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths," Naik says. "But we know that immunity starts to wane about six months after receipt of the second dose. So allowing people in these specific targeted groups to protect themselves more by getting a third dose is wise."
Extra dose, increased symptoms?
What about Moderna and J&J?
With additional doses of Moderna for the new eligibility group not yet approved, and a second shot of Johnson and Johnson not authorized for any recipients, those who received the brands may be concerned about their immunity levels. Poland says future recommendation of additional shots of each is likely, with both brands stating immunity is boosted but neither having presented full data for consideration.
"They have to go through that same regulatory process to ultimately end up with those recommendations, so you can look for that to happen in the next few weeks," Naik says.
As immunocompromised persons are already able to get a third Moderna inoculation, Naik it wouldn't be unsafe for others to receive a third mRNA vaccine dose. But absent FDA and CDC emergency use authorization, Poland and Naik discourage attempts to covertly obtain a booster.
Naik says it is important to discuss "what's the best use of the vaccines considering the benefits and and the supply -- should the supply go globally or should it be kept domestically and be used for subsequent doses?"
It is important not to lose sight that both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson remain very effective in preventing severe COVID illness, Naik says, cautioning, "Whenever there's all this talk about subsequent doses, I think it's easy to get that message lost."
Reaching the unvaccinated key
Naik and Poland point out that inoculating those who haven't received any COVID vaccine remains top priority. Those who have previously been infected are not exempt.
"The answer is very clear: You got infected in the past, you absolutely can get infected again. We've had evidence of people getting infected three times," says Poland. "...You can almost consider any COVID infection you had a year ago as a different virus than what we have now."
Breakthrough infections are not driving the pandemic, Naik says -- the unvaccinated are.
"What we really need to do is continue to work hard at reaching the unvaccinated," Naik iterates.
Concurs Poland, "It's important not to forget that the most important thing that we need to continue to do is get as many people vaccinated as possible, which is going to be the shortest path to decreasing the effects of the pandemic on everyone."
Doses of Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, including third doses of the latter two for the immunocompromised or a booster of Pfizer for the newly eligible groups, are available at Gundersen and Mayo sites.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.