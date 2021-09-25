Breaking down booster shots: third Pfizer doses being given next week at local hospitals

With most individuals experiencing more side effects after their second dose than first, would a third dose cause harsher reactions of chills, fever, aches or the like? And would risk of rare adverse conditions, such as blood clots or myocarditis, be increased?

"The simple summation is there is no evidence of a safety signal for a third dose," says Poland.

Says Naik, "The data that's available says that the second and third dose are really no different in terms of what to expect from side effects or any other safety concerns. So there's no increase in those side effects from the studies that were submitted. Also, when you look at these studies, remember that these are generalizations. So if you're an individual and you're going through your third dose, even if you had some side effects from your second dose, it's not necessarily predictive that you will have the same side effects from the third dose."

In regards to chances of experiencing rare health problems potentially associated with vaccines, Poland says, "With these variants, the complications and risks that we see with them exceed any complications or risks that we are seeing with the vaccine. And therefore, absent individual considerations, the balance tips in favor with vaccination."

However, Poland notes, there is not a large body of data addressing such concerns, which was a point of discussion for the FDA.

What about Moderna and J&J?

With additional doses of Moderna for the new eligibility group not yet approved, and a second shot of Johnson and Johnson not authorized for any recipients, those who received the brands may be concerned about their immunity levels. Poland says future recommendation of additional shots of each is likely, with both brands stating immunity is boosted but neither having presented full data for consideration.

"They have to go through that same regulatory process to ultimately end up with those recommendations, so you can look for that to happen in the next few weeks," Naik says.

As immunocompromised persons are already able to get a third Moderna inoculation, Naik it wouldn't be unsafe for others to receive a third mRNA vaccine dose. But absent FDA and CDC emergency use authorization, Poland and Naik discourage attempts to covertly obtain a booster.

Naik says it is important to discuss "what's the best use of the vaccines considering the benefits and and the supply -- should the supply go globally or should it be kept domestically and be used for subsequent doses?"

It is important not to lose sight that both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson remain very effective in preventing severe COVID illness, Naik says, cautioning, "Whenever there's all this talk about subsequent doses, I think it's easy to get that message lost."

Reaching the unvaccinated key

Naik and Poland point out that inoculating those who haven't received any COVID vaccine remains top priority. Those who have previously been infected are not exempt.

"The answer is very clear: You got infected in the past, you absolutely can get infected again. We've had evidence of people getting infected three times," says Poland. "...You can almost consider any COVID infection you had a year ago as a different virus than what we have now."

Breakthrough infections are not driving the pandemic, Naik says -- the unvaccinated are.

"What we really need to do is continue to work hard at reaching the unvaccinated," Naik iterates.

Concurs Poland, "It's important not to forget that the most important thing that we need to continue to do is get as many people vaccinated as possible, which is going to be the shortest path to decreasing the effects of the pandemic on everyone."

Doses of Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, including third doses of the latter two for the immunocompromised or a booster of Pfizer for the newly eligible groups, are available at Gundersen and Mayo sites.