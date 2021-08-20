Breaking records: Ashley for the Arts to donate over $635K to area nonprofits

Last weekend was record-breaking for Ashley for the Arts, with more than $635,000 to be donated to local nonprofits, organizers have announced.

Sixty-five organizations -- including 32 area school districts -- will benefit from the profits left over from the Arcadia festival that were not needed to cover expenses.

Generous benefactors stepped up to cover most of the expenses for this year's festival, focused on bringing the arts to people at a low entry cost, similar to years before.

The donation amount is a step up from the 2019 festival, which resulted in $590,000 being donated to over 60 organizations.

The money raised may have been more important than ever this year, especially following last year's cancelation due to COVID-19.

This month prior to the festival, Cole Bawek said, "With having a year off, we wanted to make sure we came back strong."

He recognized the lack of donatable funds last year made an impact on local nonprofits, so he said that Ashley for the Arts organizers really focused on being able to bring people to the festival safely.

To help support area organizations again, Ashley for the Arts will be hosted from Aug. 11-13, 2022.