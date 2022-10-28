Breast cancer deaths down overall, but racial disparities continue

Deaths from breast cancer have been declining over the past three decades, yet the overall rate among Black women is higher than that of white individuals.

After peaking in the late 80s, breast cancer deaths began falling around 1.9% annually from 2002 to 2011 and by 1.3% each year from 2011 to 2022 — a total of some 460,000 fewer deaths over a 31-year period. While black women face a lower incidence of breast cancer — 127.8 per 100,000, compared to 133.7 per 100,000 in white women — disparities remain. Related deaths are 40% higher in Black women, though the rate has dropped.

The findings, published Oct. 3 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, looked at breast cancer case and death data from 1975 on and showed early diagnosis has helped decrease deaths, though incidences have risen around 0.5% per year since 2004. The increased rate is also in part attributed to more people being screened.

“The evidence is consistent that Black women receive short shift in the health care system at every point of the breast cancer care continuum, from lower quality mammography to delays between the time of diagnosis and the beginning of treatment to poor quality treatment when they are diagnosed,” said study co-author Rebecca Siegel.

From 2012 to 2018, the five-year survival rate was 99% when caught at Stage 1, dropping with each stage. For Stage 4, the rate is just 29%.

x Black women remain more likely than white women to be diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer, reflecting disparities in access to screening.

Among American Indian and Alaskan Natives, death rates have not fluctuated, and for Hispanic women breast cancer is the dominant cancer. Black, Hispanic and AIAN women are less likely to be diagnosed with local-stage breast cancers, and Black women are more likely to develop the more aggressive triple-negative or inflammatory breast cancers.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Caroline Clune, a physician at Mayo Clinic Health System’s Center for Breast Care and Mayo Clinic, says the overall decreased death rate is “great news,” coming from “a long history of working towards better screening, better awareness. And really being conscious that early diagnosis is important, and it saves lives.”

Awareness regarding screenings and treatments and greater accessibility — “We know mammograms save lives,” Clune says — but the disparities in health equity must be addressed. In addition to having less access to screenings, Black women are also more likely to be uninsured or with minimal coverage, to live further away from health care centers, to prioritize work over health care, and to consume less expensive, less nutritious foods.

According to the American Cancer Society, Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced-stage disease — a study published Oct. 11 by Radiology shows Black women have less access to new mammographic imaging technology — which is more difficult and more costly to treat. They are more likely to have treatment delayed and less likely to undergo the advised treatment.

“That is where we need to focus our work,” Clune says of addressing the disparities. “This holds true in Wisconsin and Minnesota — understanding of details locally is also important to understand, and (this is) underway.”

Health care disparities have long existed when it comes to individuals of color. Bias, living in areas farther from health care facilities, having less or no insurance coverage, less access to nutritious foods, lack of transportation, and family or work priorities are all factors in delaying or not receiving crucial preventative care and/or treatment.

Access, poor insurance, religion or fear of being a burden to their family are possible reasons Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer, Williams says, as is delayed diagnosis.

Research is ongoing in the Coulee Region at Mayo and Gundersen Health System, the latter of which runs the Kabara Cancer Research Institute and conducts studies and DNA sequencing. However, nationwide, Black people are not represented equally in trials.

“Future research should not only explore the influence of systemic racism on health, but also develop mechanisms to reverse course,” said Siegel, who was also a senior American Cancer Society researcher on a study published in February 2022. “That could involve requirements for increased diversity in clinical trials, provider education, and health system financial incentives for the provisions of equitable care across the cancer continuum.”

In effort to improve opportunities for health and cancer screenings, Mayo runs a mobile mammogram unit on the weekends, spreads awareness at local events — including those supporting the LGBTQ, Black and other minority communities — and works to develop trust and relationships with community members, making care available and being responsive to any questions.

Individuals do not need to be Mayo patients or have a primary care physician to access breast care screenings, and individuals can communicate with a physician via phone or online. The Gundersen Medical Foundation assists with the cost of mammograms for the uninsured and underinsured in the region.

Men, who account for only 1% of breast cancer diagnosis in the U.S., may also qualify for breast cancer screenings. Men who experience potential symptoms including a lump, pain in the nipple area or irritated skin on the breast should consult with a physician to determine if testing is advised.

Mammograms, Clune says, are “a shining light in terms of what we know about breast cancer — it proves that improvements in techniques for screening and improved treatments can help lives despite a diagnosis of breast cancer. ... Mortality has improved.”

Both Mayo and Gundersen use a team approach to addressing breast cancer, with physicians, surgeons, oncologists and more collaborating to “help improve treatment and get people through what is a trying time,” Klune says.

Progress is being made every day on the best screening modalities, treatments and breast cancer types, says Klune, noting, “The future looks even more bright as far as opportunities for growth and improvement in this arena.”