Sandy Brekke, senior consultant on population health at Gundersen Health System, will speak on equity in health care at the next Community Conversations event from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at English Lutheran Church at 509 King St.
Brekke, who also is director of the St. Clare Health Mission, will address the fact that conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age are key predictors of well-being, but inequities in access to medical care, healthy food, a safe environment, affordable housing and employment have created disparities in health outcomes, quality of life and longevity.
Brekke is concerned about social justice in the context of health and health care, which means the belief that health care is a right rather than a privilege.
Community Conversations is a program of the La Crosse Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition, which is a group of ministers and religious leaders whose passion for community justice is rooted in diverse faith traditions. Area religious staff and leaders are welcome to attend coalition meetings immediately after Community Conversations.
Although attendance is free, free-will offerings for lunch are welcome. Reservations at the coalition’s website are appreciated to establish an estimate for how many lunches to order or prepare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Maybe Ms Brekke should talk to her employer about inequities in health care.
Perhaps forgetting about building hotels, and all the other side shows Gundersen sponsors would be a better path toward lowering health care costs.
By the way, health care is not a human right. It is a hoped for benefit of a remarkably successful and generous Western civilization. Social Security goes broke in 14 years, and with it all hope of a government run health care system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.