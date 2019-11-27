Bremer Trust announces grants throughout region

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded more than $1 million to agencies in western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., and is the 86 percent owner of Bremer Bank. Since its founding, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $700 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.

Coulee Region:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Inc., La Crosse, WI, $25,000. To enhance the physical health, nutrition, and social-emotional development of youth attending the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

Couleecap, Inc., Westby, WI, $105,000. To support programs that serve low-income and homeless individuals in La Crosse County.

Family & Children’s Center, La Crosse, WI, $10,000. To support a program that matches homeless or displaced youth with host homes, allowing them to live, attend school, and work in the community.

Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, Inc., La Crosse, WI, $70,000. For general operations to provide community garden and food banking services, distributing to food pantries and meal sites in southeastern Wisconsin.