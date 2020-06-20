BRF casino to reopen June 29 after significant losses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Black River Falls, Ho-Chunk Gaming has stayed closed longer than some of its companions around the state, and it has faced “significant” financial losses because of closures.

“It was significant enough that we had to temporarily close some of our non-grant-funded programs,” said Matthew Mann, a spokesperson for the casino. “Our main concerns were for our youth and for our families that would go in need.”

While the casino’s tribal aging had to cut a lot of additional programs while closed, it was still able to offer meal and housing assistance for its aging population.

The group also teamed with the broader community with weekly food drives. It’s been working with the Hunger Task Force and Farm to Families to hold food drives every Friday for both the Ho-Chunk Nation and residents of Black River Falls and surrounding communities.

While closed, the Ho-Chunk had to temporarily lay off 70% of its workforce, a majority of them casino workers and personnel, aside from security and housekeeping.

“When we had to close our doors to our casinos, we had to revisit our budget to see where we could keep barebones staff on hand,” Mann said. The nation continued to provide health care for employees through layoffs.