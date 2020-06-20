BRF casino to reopen June 29 after significant losses

In Black River Falls, Ho-Chunk Gaming has stayed closed longer than some of its companions around the state, and it has faced “significant” financial losses because of closures.
“It was significant enough that we had to temporarily close some of our non-grant-funded programs,” said Matthew Mann, a spokesperson for the casino. “Our main concerns were for our youth and for our families that would go in need.”
While the casino’s tribal aging had to cut a lot of additional programs while closed, it was still able to offer meal and housing assistance for its aging population.
The group also teamed with the broader community with weekly food drives. It’s been working with the Hunger Task Force and Farm to Families to hold food drives every Friday for both the Ho-Chunk Nation and residents of Black River Falls and surrounding communities.
While closed, the Ho-Chunk had to temporarily lay off 70% of its workforce, a majority of them casino workers and personnel, aside from security and housekeeping.
“When we had to close our doors to our casinos, we had to revisit our budget to see where we could keep barebones staff on hand,” Mann said. The nation continued to provide health care for employees through layoffs.
“Right now a lot of them are excited to be called back to work, even though we are limited to how many patrons we can have in the casino,” Mann said.
When Black River Falls Ho-Chunk Gaming reopens on June 29, it will no longer be open through the night, and will allow about 200 patrons inside at once. Mann said that though the group is a sovereign nation, it chose to adhere to Gov. Tony Evers’ guidelines on reopening businesses.
Guests and staff will be required to wear masks, have their temperature checked at the doors, and use specific entrances, too. Those who wish to smoke will have a designated outdoor area now, with specific entrances as well.
But through the closures, the Ho-Chunk Nation has lost a lot of its culture.
“We are more or less like a big family in this nation,” Mann said, with only about 7,000 people in the Ho-Chunk community.
The members of the tribe — which created similar social distancing and gathering size restrictions on its community as the rest of the area — were not allowed to attend cultural gatherings and funerals like they normally would, specifically for Memorial Day, which Mann said is one of their largest celebrations.
“Through the closure of the casinos, and the safer-at-home, it impacted our cultural ability,” Mann said.
“We’re trying to get back to being normal again,” he said.
