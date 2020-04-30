Brickl Bros. helps with Habitat home after COVID-19 delays construction

“We have lost a significant amount of revenue that helps support our overall operations," Fox says.

Fortunately, Brickl Bros., considered an essential business, remains open during the coronavirus pandemic and offered a construction crew, free of charge, to finish the framing of the Hood Street home.

Done by volunteers, the task would take about a month, says Jeremy Reed, construction manager for Habitat, while the professional team from Brickl Bros. will be able to finish the job in just a week.

Workers will be adhering to state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines while completing the project.

"This will get us caught up and back on track with our timeline to complete this home for Jacob and his family,” Reed says.

Greg Brickl, business development manager at Brickl Bros. and a Habitat La Crosse board member, says the company was "grateful for the opportunity" to assist during a time when we could all use a helping hand, or in this case, a crew full of hands.