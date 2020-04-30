Brickl Bros. helps with Habitat home after COVID-19 delays construction

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse has put a pause on low-income housing projects to comply with the safer-at-home order — an action that, for families in need, has only delayed their access to a home that is safe.
Before the statewide mandate, Habitat for Humanity was overseeing construction on six local homes, including one for a local veteran.
The delay could have been devastating for Jason Klatte and his family, but with the generosity of Brickl Brothers, their move will happen as planned.
The Klatte family's future house, located at 957 Hood St., is the first veteran home undertaken by Habitat for Humanity, and was to replace the family's current home, which is outdated and has high utility bills. From a health standpoint, the rundown home's basement, which floods every spring, has been infiltrated with potentially dangerous mold.
Lamentably, not only were Habitat volunteers, staff and clients taken off the construction team -- “Beyond all else, our highest priority is the health and safety of our entire Habitat La Crosse community," says Habitat executive director Kahya Fox — but the organization suffered the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Habitat lost the income of the temporarily closed Habitat ReStore and was forced to cancel its largest annual fundraiser.
“We have lost a significant amount of revenue that helps support our overall operations," Fox says.
Fortunately, Brickl Bros., considered an essential business, remains open during the coronavirus pandemic and offered a construction crew, free of charge, to finish the framing of the Hood Street home.
Done by volunteers, the task would take about a month, says Jeremy Reed, construction manager for Habitat, while the professional team from Brickl Bros. will be able to finish the job in just a week.
Workers will be adhering to state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines while completing the project.
"This will get us caught up and back on track with our timeline to complete this home for Jacob and his family,” Reed says.
Greg Brickl, business development manager at Brickl Bros. and a Habitat La Crosse board member, says the company was "grateful for the opportunity" to assist during a time when we could all use a helping hand, or in this case, a crew full of hands.
“While we have stepped in to help Habitat for Humanity in the past, our team is particularly happy to know we’re helping to keep Habitat's construction schedule on track during these challenging times, and to ensure the Klatte family moves into their new home as soon as possible,” Brickl says.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
