Bridges for Peace will host a Jerusalem Prayer Pot Blessing and video at 6 p.m. June 27 at Farmers Merchant Bank, 201 W. Main St., Waukon, Iowa.
The nonprofit organization aims to feed the hungry and care for the needy of Israel, as well as bring people together in fellowship, followed by a video and open dialogue. There will also be a drawing for gifts.
For information or to RSVP, call Judy Felke at 563-568-2353, Carol Dowe at 563-735-5688, or visit bridgesforpeace.com.
