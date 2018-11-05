Bridges United Methodist Church in La Crosse will host an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I for Veterans Day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, with a WWI-era supper served at 6 p.m.
The free, public event, which will include nine activities to help children and adults ponder war and peace, is part of the congregation’s Messy Church program. It takes place on the second Sunday of each month at the church at 721 King St.
Each Messy Church has a theme that helps people explore the places where science, art and spirituality connect, said the Rev. Anna-Lisa Hunter.
Messy Church — WWI Remembrance is intended to honor “the sacrifice of our armed services and their families during World War I,” Hunter said. The event Sunday will include “nine activities for kids and adults to do together to think about the sacrifices people made for us during war, and about ways to find peace today.”
The activities will be to:
- Design and make a clay peace sculpture.
- Play a cooperative game to learn how to work together.
- Learn what poppies mean to veterans and make poppy crosses.
- Make edible poppies with tomatoes and black olives.
- Make origami peace cranes.
- Leave prayers on a community prayer wall.
- Experiment with oil and water to find ways to make them mix together.
- Turn pipe cleaner weapons into tools.
- Build bridges with craft sticks.
At 6 p.m., church members will serve a free dinner of traditional World War I food, such as canned corned beef hash and bread pudding, to show what life was like at that time.
“We will end the event with a time of prayer to remember people who are serving today and their families,” Hunter said.
World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918. Nov. 11 is a national holiday that, when it occurs on a Sunday, is observed the following day.
Bridges had been known as Wesley United Methodist Church until it rebranded and refocused its mission on July 1.
Registration for the event is available at the church’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.