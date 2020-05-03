Bridget Pfaff: Infection control on the front lines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Infection control has always been part of my life. Now it’s part of everyone’s.

The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic transformed health care and society along with it. I’ve always stressed the importance of hand hygiene, but now everyone is listening. Lives depend on it.

COVID-19 consumes the lives of health care staff at work and at home. Our patients feel the intersection as they suddenly find themselves thrown into homeschooling, canceling trips and worrying whether their loved ones around the world are safe.

No matter how much training I’ve had, nothing prepared us for this.

The information provided to Incident Command changes daily and sometimes hourly. We’re focused on the detailed understanding of COVID-19 and the risks it presents to our staff, patients and communities.

The demands of Gundersen’s response to the pandemic is exhausting, but we are tireless.

We are rallying to support each other, from frontline staff that keep our patient safe to environmental services that keep our facilities safe.

The outpouring of support from the communities we serve shows they’re with us during this crisis.