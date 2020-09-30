 Skip to main content
Bridgeview Plaza's future still unknown under new owners
top story

Bridgeview Plaza's future still unknown under new owners

Bridgeview Plaza

Bridgeview Plaza on La Crosse's North Side is under new ownership. Redevelopment plans are still unknown, though.

The future of Bridgeview Plaza, a strip mall on La Crosse's North Side, is still unknown, as the city and community await plans from the building's new owners.

The plaza, located near the northernmost edge of the city along the 2300 to 2500 blocks of Rose Street, was purchased by Eagle Bay Properties, LLC, for $5.25 million, according to records filed with the county.

The company also purchased the Burger King next door to the plaza in 2018.

1971: Bridgeview Plaza Shopping Center

A groundbreaking was held in October 1971 for Bridgeview Plaza Shopping Center on the city's far North Side. The $2.5 million development opened with a SuperValu Supermarket, which later closed, and a Shopko discount store, which closed in in 2019.

But there are no official plans for the future of the greyfield strip mall, according to city staff, who said they have not received any designs or redevelopment plans from owners.

There is no doubt that it will be a key development in revitalizing La Crosse's North Side, though.

"I have not heard any details," said council member Andrea Richmond, who represents the plaza's district, "but I am excited as well, I know the North Side community has been waiting to hear what the development will entail."

Andrea Richmond mug

Richmond

Earlier this summer the city created a new tax incremental district, or TID, around the plaza and surrounding neighborhood, an initial sign that the city is ready to get the ball moving on the project.

A TID is a program that funnels property taxes from a certain area into a specific project for the city. In addition, TIDs were created to assist the River Point District and old Kmart redevelopment projects as well.

"We have done a great job with the eagle viewing area and new road construction to attract visitors and residents, now the next step will be to see the changes Bridgeview Plaza will bring, and it will be a win-win for our whole community," Richmond said, hopeful for a revitalized gateway into the city.

