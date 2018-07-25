Bliss Road will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicycles, starting at about 2:30 a.m. Friday to allow for the the repainting of center and bike lane lines.
The road will be closed for only as long as it takes for the paint to dry, which is expected to be less than 2 hours. Weather or unexpected construction problems could cause the work to be postponed until the following night.
For more information, call the city's engineering department at 608-789-7505.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Maybe with new paint drivers will stay in their lane on the corners? Doubtful. Dangerous.
It's crazy how fast the pavement is deteriorating on stretches of that road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.