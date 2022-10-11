VFW to host breakfast

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1530, La Crosse, is hosting an omelette breakfast on Sunday, October 16 from 8 am to noon.. It will be held at the VFW/Eagles clubroom at 630 So. 6th St., La Crosse. Cost is $10.00 and includes beverages. This event is open to the public.

Radiothon is back for 2022

It’s time to tune in to help kids! Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen’s annual Radiothon returns Oct. 13-14, a celebration of all the wonderful kids helped by CMN Hospitals.

Z93, 95.7 The Rock, and KQ98 will be broadcasting live from the Gundersen Clinic Lobby from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. both days, sharing inspirational stories. You’ll hear from patients, parents, providers and more, learning how CMN Hospitals at Gundersen helps children and their families. You’re welcome to stop by and quietly watch all that goes on behind the scenes during Radiothon, as well.

Call 608-784-KIDS (5437) to make a contribution during the Radiothon. You may also donate online at https://gmf.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.home

Continue watering newly planted trees

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department would like to remind homeowners to continue to water newly planted trees into the fall months.

Keep watering trees twice weekly through the fall and until the ground begins to freeze (usually early to mid-November). Watering your trees is essential during dry periods in the fall, and should continue until temperatures consistently fall below 40° F.