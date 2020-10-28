Bring on the holidays: Share your favorite traditions, recipes

We've already had the snow, so bring on the holidays.
We're looking for ideas from readers about decorating and celebrating. If you've got a favorite tradition, a well-loved recipe, or activities your family enjoys over the holidays, we'd like to hear from you. And if you're an extreme decorator, here's your chance to share your passion with other holiday lovers.
Contact Geri Parlin at geri.parlin@gmail.com and become a part of La Crosse's holiday tradition this year.
1802 Mississippi St.
W8087 Maple St., Holmen
1617 Winnebago St.
1201 Shorewood Dr.
1609 Winnebago St.
827 S. 17th St.
1526 Winnebago St.
2339 Winnebage St.
1411 S. 15th St.
803 S. 16th St.
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.
2208 Main St.
2205 Main St.
614 N. 23rd St.
1231 Market St.
1612 Ferry St.
229 S. 17th St.
1226 Market St.
909 S. 13th St.
116 S. 17th St.
950 Cass St.
424 N. 23rd St.
516 N. 23rd St.
512 N. 23rd St.
1328 Jackson St.
508 N. 23rd St.
919 Cass St.
620 N. 23rd St.
Here's a look at some of the best and brightest holiday light displays across our area.
View some of the many holiday light displays that are shinning around the city and beyond.
