Repairs were in full swing Monday after broken pipes Friday afternoon closed down the Days Inn hotel on French Island.
Dan Deicher, who started as the hotel’s general manager a month ago, said five pipes on the second-floor burst at about 3 p.m. Friday, sending a stream of water out the door and down a staircase. By the time the water was shut off about half an hour later, 14 of the hotel’s 148 rooms were damaged, with seven sustaining extensive water damage.
Out of concern that the water could have caused damage to the electrical system, electricity was cut off and the hotel was evacuated, remaining closed through the weekend.
The timing of the pipe break, which was related to the frigid weather, couldn’t have been worse. The Holiday Inn in downtown La Crosse had problems with frozen pipes and had sent enough guests to Days Inn to give the hotel a full house.
With the State Dance Championship at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, as many as 15 high schools already were counting on lodging at Days Inn, and the Holiday Inn mishap sent another half dozen schools to Days Inn.
“My heart just sunk. I felt so bad for every single high schooler and their parents and coaches,” said Deicher, who coached basketball himself for many years. Deicher added that Days Inn staff came in on their own time to help work on finding new lodging for those displaced.
Deicher said he expects the hotel to be open again Wednesday, or Thursday at the latest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.